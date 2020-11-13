Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020: Looking to purchase a new laptop, here's a look at some of the best deals available on Amazon and Flipkart.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With an increase in work from home (WFH) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, our reliance on laptops has increased significantly. While several people have been provided with a laptop by their offices, there are many individuals who are working on their personal laptops and are desperately in need of a new laptop. For all such people, there are plenty of laptops available on Flipkart and Amazon at a reasonable price during the Diwali sale. So here's a look at some of the best deals on laptops available on Amazon and Flipkart:

Apple MacBook Air:

If you are not a Windows fan, then Apple MacBook Air is for you! Available at a price of Rs 59,990, Apple MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch display and Intel Core i5 processor. To make it more attractive, this laptop is available on Flipkart with a no-cost EMI option. If you purchase it via credit cards of Kotak, Axis, ICICI and Citi Banks, then you will get an extra Rs 1,500 off.

HP 15s:

Available with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the HP 15s is available in two variants -- 4 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD model and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD model. While the 4 GB RAM variant is available at Rs 47,490, the 8 GB model is available at Rs 59,500. Kotak, Axis, ICICI and Citi Banks cardholders will get an extra 10 per cent off.

Dell G3 3500:

Dell G3 3500 is considered as one of the best laptops in India. Available at a price of Rs 72,990 on Amazon.in, this laptop offers a 15.6-inch 120Hz FHD screen and a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. On Amazon.in, you can also exchange it with your old laptop for Rs 22,650 and SBI credit card users will get a 10 per cent discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i:

If you a gamer, then Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is perfect for you! This device offers a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor and is available with a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 Ti graphic card. On Flipkart, this device is available at a price of Rs 78,990, a 31 per cent discount. Kotak, Axis, ICICI and Citi Banks cardholders will also get an additional discount of 10 per cent.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition:

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is another laptop that is on sale on Amazon. This device, which comes with an 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD and 10th generation Core i5 processor, is available at a price of Rs 44,999. An exchange offer of Rs 19,200 is also available on it on Amazon. Apart from that, SBI credit card users will get an additional discount of 10 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma