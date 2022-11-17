Amazon Begins Mass Layoffs With Some Devices Unit Staff As It Targets 10,000 Job Cuts

The announcement from Amazon came amid the layoff spree in Silicon Valley with some tech giants including Meta and Twitter announcing massive job cuts. (Reuters Photo)

AMAZON Inc on Wednesday (local time) said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. The announcement, Amazon's first since media outlets reported its layoff plans on Monday, heralded a dramatic shift for a company known for its job creation and added shape to the latest dismissals befalling the technology sector.

Amazon executive Dave Limp in a blog post said the company had decided to consolidate teams in its devices unit, which popularized speakers that consumers command through speech. It notified the employees it cut on Tuesday.

"After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," hardware chief Dave Limp wrote in a memo to workers on Wednesday. "It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result," he added.

Plans, still in flux, to eliminate around 10,000 roles through reductions in more units would amount to about a 3% cut in Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce. The company has offered voluntary buyouts to some human-resources staff, the source familiar with Amazon's job-cut plans said.

For years, the online retailer aimed to make Alexa, the voice assistant that powers gadgets it sells, ubiquitous and present to place any shopping order, even though it was unclear how widely users have embraced it for more complex tasks than checking the news or weather.

A project inspired by a talking computer in science fiction show Star Trek, Alexa had garnered headcount that grew to 10,000 people by 2019. At the time, Amazon touted sales of more than 100 million Alexa devices, a figure it has not since refreshed publicly. Founder Jeff Bezos later said the company often sold Alexa devices at a discount and sometimes below cost.

While Amazon has toiled to encode intelligent answers to any question Alexa might expect from users, Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI have had breakthroughs in chatbots that could respond like a human without any hand holding.

Dozens of individuals posted on the professional networking site LinkedIn to say Amazon had laid them off, among them people who claimed to work on privacy for Alexa and software for the company's cloud gaming service Luna. Following the layoff news, shares pared losses and closed down about 2%.

The news follows Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc announcement last week to eliminate 11,000 jobs, on top of layoffs at Twitter Inc, Microsoft, Snap Inc and others. For Amazon, the cuts sharply contrast with efforts months ago to double its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.