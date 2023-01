Amazon To Layoff Over 18,000 Employees Citing 'Economic Uncertainty': 'Difficult For People But...'

AMAZON on Thursday said it will lay off over 18,000 employees from its workforce citing economic uncertainty. The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting January 18, will largely impact the company's e-commerce and human resources organisations.

The cuts amount to 6 per cent of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

"S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted," he added.

In November 2022 too, Amazon reduced staff size by approximately 10,000, especially in the Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) roles. During the November layoff, the company indicated that there would be more role reductions in early 2023.

Jassy added Amazon is working to support those who are affected by providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support. "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," the statement by CEO added.

"Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so. These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we're not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles," Jassy further said in the statement.

Amazon has more than 1.5 million workers including warehouse staff, making it America's second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc. Amazon has braced for likely slower growth as soaring inflation encouraged businesses and consumers to cut back spending and its share price has halved in the past year.

Its layoffs now surpass the 11,000 cuts announced last year by Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. Amazon still must file certain legal notices about mass layoffs, and it plans to pay severance.



