Airtel To Kickstart 5G Services In August; Signs Deals With Ericsson, Nokia And Samsung

As India completed its mega 5G spectrum auction, telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has awarded its 5G contract to tech giants Nokia and Ericsson in the country. Nokia said it will provide equipment from its market-leading AirScale portfolio, including modular and scalable baseband as well as high-capacity 5G massive MIMO radios.

Gopal Vittal, CEO of Airtel, said, "We are delighted to announce that Airtel will commence roll out of 5G services in August." Vittal said the network agreements are finalised and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to its consumers.

"Airtel has always believed that the real leverage of 5G technology will come from the capacity to build an ecosystem across devices, networks, applications and services," Vittal said.

"5G presents a game-changing opportunity to drive the digital transformation of industries, enterprises and the socio-economic development of India. With our 5G network, we aim to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity, fuel India's journey towards a digital economy and strengthen the country's position on the world stage," he added.

Meanwhile, Ericsson said that Airtel will deploy power-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson microwave mobile transport solutions. Ericsson will be providing 5G connectivity in 12 circles for Bharti Airtel.

In addition to an enhanced user experience for Airtel customers -- spanning ultra-high-speeds, low latency and large data handling capabilities -- Ericsson 5G network products and solutions will also enable Bharti Airtel to pursue new, innovative use cases with its enterprise and industry customers.

"With Ericsson's unrivalled, global 5G deployment experience, we will help Bharti Airtel deliver the full benefits of 5G to Indian consumers and enterprises, while seamlessly evolving the Bharti network from 4G to 5G," said Borje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson.

The Sunil Mittal-led firm recently acquired 19,867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, bolstering its spectrum holding. Bharti Airtel, which acquired spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore in the just-concluded auction, had said it is well-positioned to usher in the 5G revolution in India.

(With Agencies Inputs)