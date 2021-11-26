New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday increased its tariffs for its prepaid plans by 20-25 per cent, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top-ups. People who are using Airtel as their telecom operator should know that the new tariff plans came into effect from today (November 26).

Airtel said in a statement, "We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India."

The company has hiked the entry-level tariff voice plan by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

Airtel's Rs 179 prepaid plan: This Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. In this, users will get a total of 2GB of data and 100SMS along with that, users will also have an unlimited calling facility. This plan was earlier introduced with a price tag of Rs 149.

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan: In this prepaid plan, users can avail 1.5GB of data and 100SMS per day. Also, the facility of unlimited calling is given in the plan. The time limit of this prepaid pack is 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 479 prepaid plan: In this prepaid plan, users are allotted 1.5GB of data and 100SMS daily and can make unlimited calls on any network. The validity of this prepaid plan is 56 days.

Airtel Rs 455 prepaid plan: The validity of this prepaid pack is 84 days, and users are getting a total of 6 GB along with a free calling facility.

Airtel's Rs 549 prepaid plan: In this prepaid plan, users will be given 2GB of data and 100SMS per day, along with the facility of free calls on any network. The validity of this recharge plan is 56 days.

Airtel Rs 2999 prepaid plan: This is the most expensive prepaid plan of Airtel. In this plan, users will get 2GB of data and 100SMS per day with the facility of unlimited calling. The time limit of this pack is one year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen