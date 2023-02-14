Airbus CEO Hails 250-Aircraft Deal With Air India As 'Historic Moment'

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury hailed the 250-aircraft deal with Tata Group as a "historic moment" towards Air India's revival. In the biggest deal in the history of aviation industry, the Tata Group is going to acquire 250 aircraft from the French manufacturer.

"It is a historic moment for Airbus to help script Air India's revival," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said during a video conference.

The order includes 210 narrow-body aircraft and 40 A350 wide-body long-range aircraft for Air India. This deal between Tata Group and Airbus is part of a huge order by Air India. The Indian airlines has placed an order for 470 planes, of which, 220 planes are expected to be from Boeing.

The event was virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and other leaders. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran were also present.

Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said India will become the third-largest player in the aviation sector. "India will need 2,500 aircraft in the next 15 years," he added.

He further said the deal between Air India and Airbus reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of civil aviation sector in India.

Macron described the contract as "a milestone in the friendly relations" between India and France. "Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution," he said.

Ties between India and France have improved in the last few years. In January, India and France held strategic dialogue between national security advisor Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French President in New Delhi.

India is also a major purchaser of French military aircraft. India's recently bought Rafale from France's Dassault Aviation, after decades of flying the Mirage 2000 built by the same company.