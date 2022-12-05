Air India To Lease 12 More Aircraft, Adds More A320Neos And Boeing 777s To Fleet

Since its privartisation this year, Air India has leased 42 aircraft.

AIR INDIA said on Monday, December 5 that it will lease 12 more aircraft comprising both A320neo and Boeing 777, which are expected to be inducted into its existing fleet in the first half of 2023.

The new planes will be deployed on the airline's short, medium and long-haul international routes, the country’s flag carrier said in a statement.

Of the 12 new leased planes, six are wide-body Boeing 777-300ER, while the remaining six are narrow-body Airbus A320 neo, as per the statement.

The airline had in September this year announced that it would be adding 30 leased aircraft – 21 A320, 4 A321 and 5 B777-200LR in its fleet over a 15-month period, with the objective of garnering a 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets.

Since its privatisation in January this year, Air India said it has leased 42 aircraft.

The A320neo will be operated on the airline's domestic as well as short-to-medium haul international routes, Air India said.

The airline said the B777-300 ER will have a four-class configuration – first, business, premium economy and economy – to connect India’s metro cities with a greater number of international destinations.

Apart from leasing aircraft, the Maharaja has also brought 19 aircraft back into operation, which had been grounded for a long time while nine more such planes are expected to join the fleet, the airline stated.

As part of the expansion, Air India is enhancing the frequency of flights between key cities on domestic routes, besides expanding international flight services.

"Growing our network is an essential part of Air India's Vihaan. AI transformational journey and we remain committed to increasing connectivity and frequency of flights both domestically and internationally," said Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and CEO at Air India.

He added that the additional aircraft leases will support the airline's near-term growth even as it finalises plans to refresh and significantly grow the company's long-term fleet.

On Friday, December 2, India’s leading airline had announced the resumption of its most popular Bengaluru & San Francisco non-stop service.

(With inputs from PTI)

