Air India To Buy 470 Aircraft From Airbus, Boeing In Bid To Revive Maharajah's Old Glory; Key Points

In what has been tagged as the world's largest order in aviation history, the Tata Group has signed deals with global aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing to purchase 470 aircraft for national carrier Air India. The Tata Group, which took back control of Air India last year, is undertaking an ambitious project to revive the lost glory of Maharajah, the carrier's popular name based on its mascot.

Air India will buy 220 planes for USD 34 billion with the option to purchase 70 more aircraft, taking total deal value to USD 45.9 billion. From French manufacturer Airbus, the Tata Group will buy 250 aircraft. With this massive order, the Indian carrier will surpass American Airlines' combined deal for 460 Airbus and Boeing planes more than a decade ago. In the domestic scene, Air India faces tough competition from another Indian giant IndiGo.

Here's all you need to know about Air India's historic aircraft deal with Airbus and Boeing:

- The Airbus order of 250 aircraft includes 210 A320neo narrowbody aircraft and 40 A350 widebody planes. These, according to Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran, will be used by Air India will use to fly "ultra-long routes".

- With Boeing, Air India has signed an agreement of 290 aircraft, of which 220 are set to be purchased and there is an option to buy 70 additional planes. Of the 220 planes ordered by Air India 190 will be 737 MAX, 20 aircraft of 787 Dreamliners and 10 mini-jumbo 777X. The additional 70 include, 50 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft.

- Further, Air India will lease another 25 Airbus jets to serve immediate needs. This takes the overall acquisition by the Tata Group to 495 jets, Reuters quoted an Airbus executive as saying.

- As Air India returns to the Tata Group after seven decades of serving as a government-run carrier, new CEO Campbell Wilson aims to restore its reputation as a world-class airline. Air India was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the deal between Air India and Airbus for its political and economic importance. "This important deal shows, along with the deepening of relations between India and France, the successes and aspirations of the civil aviation sector in India," said PM Modi. Macron went on to state that the deal shows the commitment of Airbus and all its French partners "to develop new areas of dedication with India".

- PM Modi also held telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden and they both welcomed the landmark deal between Air India and Boeing. The two leaders described it as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries", a PMO statement said.

- The record order intends to elevate Air India to the level of major international carriers and establish it as a significant client for suppliers and planemakers at a time when its domestic market is experiencing a significant travel surge after Covid-19.

- It indicates a plan to reclaim a sizeable portion of travel between the Indian diaspora and major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, which are now dominated by international competitors like Emirates.

- Additionally, it will give Air India a better chance to compete with IndiGo, a domestic rival that controls the majority of the Indian market and dominates regional flights.

(With inputs from Reuters)