Air India About To Finalise Deal For 50 Boeing 737 MAX Planes: Report

AIR INDIA is making rapid strides post its induction into the Tata Sons stable. Sources claim that it is close to finalising a deal with US aircraft maker Boeing for 50 narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX planes for its international budget arm Air India Express.

PTI quoted sources familiar with the development saying that the deal will be part of a large aircraft order that Air India has been discussing with Boeing Co and Airbus SE since the beginning of this fiscal.

The sources added that the airline plans to triple its fleet over the next five years.

As part of consolidating its airline business, the Tata group has also announced the merger of its domestic budget arm AirAsia India, which operates the Airbus A320 fleet, with Air India Express. As of now, Air India Express has 24 Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

Although Air India declined to comment, PTI quoted the sources as saying, “Air India has almost finalised the deal with Boeing to acquire 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for Air India Express.”

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the rising number of cases in China, Chinese authorities put in place various curbs, including on travel, as a result of which many of the country's carriers are going slow on their fleet expansion. This means that the aircraft that were to be delivered to Chinese carriers may end up in Air India’s hands. Even more, the flag carrier is expecting a considerable discount for these planes, according to the sources.

Last month, Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said the airline is in discussions with Boeing, Airbus and engine manufacturers for a "historic" order of next-generation aircraft.

On December 11, media reports said that Air India was close to placing an order for some 500 planes with Boeing and Airbus.

An Air India official said the discussions for the large aircraft order are still in progress and the quantum of the order has not been decided yet.

The order for new planes by Air India is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, the official added.

On December 8, Air India announced plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 40 Boeing planes, at an investment of over USD 400 million (about Rs 3,295 crore).

The company has mandated London-based product design companies JPA Design and Trendworks to assist with the cabin interior design elements of the refurbishment exercise.

Air India also announced plans to merge its full-service airline into Air India in which SIA Airlines Limited will now own a 25.1 per cent stake. The resultant merger will create India’s second-largest airline by passenger volume.

(With inputs from PTI)