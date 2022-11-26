After Edtech Business, Amazon Announces Shutting Down Of Food Delivery Services In India

AMID the layoff spree in various multinational companies, e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday announced that it would be shutting down its food delivery business in India, a day after it told to shut down its edtech business, Amazon Academy, in India. Amazon's food delivery services started in May 2020 in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," said a company spokesperson. "We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programmes in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, Amazon said that it is shutting down its edtech offering called Amazon Academy's operations in India starting August 2023, and will refund the full fee to those who enrolled in the current academic batch. The e-commerce behemoth officially launched Academy (JEE Ready) last year.

The decision to shut down its food delivery came amid reports that Amazon will let go of 10,000 employees globally including Indian staff. After Amazon's announcement, the Union Labour Ministry summoned its India representatives on Wednesday. However, Amazon in its reply to the Labour Ministry officials reportedly denied laying off employees and said that the resignations were voluntary under a "Voluntary Disengagement Program".

"After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," Amazon hardware chief Dave Limp last week said announcing job cuts in the e-commerce giant. "It pains me to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result," he added.

Amazon is one of the many tech giants that have announced downsizing their workforce. Facebook parent company Meta, Google parent company Alphabet, Twitter and most recently HP have also announced layoffs.