This came nearly 10 days after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk products under the Amul brand umbrella, hiked the prices in Delhi, NCR by Rs 2 per litre as well from July 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another strike on the pocket of the common man, one of India's largest dairy product manufacturers, Mother Dairy, on Saturday increased the price of its liquid milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR as well as other key markets including east and central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur and Kolkata. The new prices of Mother Dairy's milk in these cities will be implemented from July 11 and will be applicable for all milk variants.

As per the official release by the milk cooperative, it read, "Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. The milk prices were last revised about 1.5 years ago in December 2019."

"In addition, the company's consumer milk prices are also being revised across key markets including East and Central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata, etc from July 11, 2021, onwards to the tune of Rs 2/litre on the current prevailing MRP in the respective markets. Mother Dairy Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country", the release added.

Mother Dairy has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in the last year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic. In the last 1 year, the farm prices have increased to the tune of 8-10 per cent, coupled with mounting operational costs of processing, packaging, logistics, etc.

It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last 3-4 weeks, read the official release. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last 1 year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent.

This came nearly 10 days after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk products under the Amul brand umbrella, hiked the prices in Delhi, NCR by Rs 2 per litre as well from July 1. Amul, in a statement, said that this translates to a 4 per cent increase in the maximum retail price (MRP), which it claimed was lower than that of the average food inflation prices.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan