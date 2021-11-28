New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Reliance Jio, within a week of its two major competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (VI) announcing increase in tariff rates, has raised prepaid rates by up to 20 per cent. Reliance Jio has announced that its increased prepaid tariff rates will be effective from December 1, 2021.

Reliance Jio launched new unlimited plans that it said are in furtherance to its "commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry".

The current ₹ 75 plan will cost ₹ 91 from December 1, a hike of more than 20 per cent.

The ₹ 129 plan will cost ₹ 155, ₹ 399 plan will cost ₹ 479, the ₹ 1,299 plan will cost ₹ 1,559 and the ₹ 2,399 plan will cost ₹ 2,879.

Jio further said that data top-ups will now cost ₹ 61 for 6 GB (up from ₹ 51), ₹ 121 for 12 GB (up from ₹ 101), and ₹ 301 for 50 GB (up from ₹ 251).

All three telecom majors that is, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have announced the hikes in their prepaid tariff rates within a single week.

Airtel on November 22 announced an increase of up to 25 per cent in its prepaid tariff rates, which have gone in effect from November 26 onwards. Airtel said that it is doing so in order "to provide a reasonable return on capital for a financially healthy business model".

Vodafone Idea also increased its prepaid tariff rates by up to 25 per cent with effect from November 25, and said the move "will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry".

Posted By: Mukul Sharma