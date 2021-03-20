Through this, you can get information on up to 50 authentications. In this way, you can see any such use of your Aadhaar card that you have not done.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In today's time, if you are going to buy a new SIM card or planning to open a bank account, then you need an Aadhaar card for it. Apart from this, if you want to get the benefit of PM Kisan or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), then an Aadhaar Card is required to avail of the benefits of the schemes. This underscores the importance of this 12-digit identification number. In such a situation, we need to use our Aadhaar card very thoughtfully and it is also necessary to ensure that there is no misuse of the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar Card Issuing Organization, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to check how often and where their Aadhaar card was used for verification in the last six months. Through this, you can get information on up to 50 authentications. In this way, you can see any such use of your Aadhaar card that you have not done.

UIDAI has also tweeted in this regard. In its tweet, it said, "You can get information about 50 Aadhaar Authentication in the last 6 months". #UpdateMobileInAadhaar You can check the Aadhaar Authentication History of up to 50 authentications during the last 6 months. This may help you notice in the case of any unintended authentication entry".

Step-by-step process to get Aadhaar card authentication history

First of all log on to the official website of UIDAI https://resident.uidai.gov.in/.

On the left side, the option of 'My Aadhaar' will be seen on the website.

Here, an option for 'Aadhaar Authentication History' will appear under 'Aadhaar Services'.

Now enter the captcha code with the Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP'.

Fill in the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on 'process'.

You will get your Aadhaar authentication history.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan