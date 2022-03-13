New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The tax deduction usually takes place at source when income is paid or revenue is generated. But not all incomes generated find tax deductions as TDS. The tax liabilities, therefore, are to be charged in the form of advance tax.

Who needs to pay advance tax?

Every tax payer whose tax liabilities goes beyond Rs 10,000 has to pay advance tax in four instalments: 15th June, 15th September, 15th December and 15th March in the ratio of 15 per cent, 30 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

What to do in case of Advance Tax shortfall?

Any shortfall in advance tax payment in the above mentioned ratios may be fulfilled in the next next installment.

Therefore, if you have not paid any installment of advance tax for the current year, the complete advance tax liability may be paid by March 15.

Advance Tax: What about senior citizens?

In case you are a senior citizen and do not have any income from business or profession, you are exempted from payment of advance tax which can be paid by the due date of filing the ITR.

Is there any interest to be paid for non-payment of advance tax?

For each delay or shortfall in advance tax, one has to pay an interest of 1 per cent month. As the next installment becomes due only after three months, one effectively pay interest for three months even if there is a delay of one day beyond the due date. For example, your advance tax liability is Rs. 1 lakh and have failed to fail to pay the Rs. 15,000 due on 15th June, you will have to pay an interest of Rs. 450 for such default even if you have paid it on 16th June.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma