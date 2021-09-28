New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is coming up with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs. 2770 crores, which opens on September 29 and closes on October 1. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 695-712 per equity share. The company is promoted by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL) and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

If you are thinking of putting your money into the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO, here's a look at 5 key points you must know beforehand.

1. Public issue details

The public offer of up to 3,88,80,000 equity shares is an offer for sale by the promoters. Aditya Birla Capital will sell up to 28,50,880 equity shares and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc will offload up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares through the offer for sale. The IPO includes a reservation of up to 19.44 lakh equity shares for the subscription by Aditya Birla Capital shareholders. The offer constitutes 13.50 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

2. Lot size and category-wise reserved portion

Bids can be made for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter. Retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,240 for a single lot and a maximum of Rs 1,99,360 for 14 lots. Half of the total offer size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

3. Quota reserved for retail investors

Half of the issue size has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

4. Leading book managers to the issue

The leading book managers include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, and YES Securities (India).

5. Where could one check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO allotment?

Those who want to bid can check the subscription status on: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx



It is the online portal of KFin Technologies, the registrar to the IPO. The registrar to an issue is a qualified SEBI-registered entity, which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha