Adani Stocks Row: SEBI Says Committed To ‘Ensuring Market Integrity’ Amid ‘Unusual Price Movement’

AMID the ongoing row over the Adani stock crash, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Saturday that it had observed "unusual price movement" in the stocks of a business conglomerate.

The capital regulator, SEBI, said that it is committed to ensuring market integrity and its structural growth.

"SEBI is committed to ensuring market integrity and to ensuring that the markets continue to have the appropriate structural strength to function in an uninterrupted, transparent, and efficient manner, as has been the case so far," SEBI said.

Following the Hindenberg report, which accused Adani of manipulation and fraud, the company's shares fell for several days in a row.

"During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed. As part of its mandate, SEBI seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well-defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks," SEBI said in the statement.

"This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock," SEBI added.

However, the regulator did not name Adani Group.