Adani Stocks Rout Had No 'Significant Impact' On Market; SEBI Probing Allegations: SC Told

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said it is probing the allegations of fraud against Adani Group and the impact of the Hindenburg report on market activity. In a 23-page written note submitted before the Supreme Court, SEBI said it has a robust set of frameworks and market systems in place to deal with stock exchange volatility and ensure seamless trading.

The market regulator went on to assert that short selling is recognised as a "legitimate investment activity" by developed securities markets across the world.

The SEBI filed its written note before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday. The bench was hearing two PILs in connection with the crash of Adani Group shares following the Hindenburg report. SEBI informed the court that it was “already enquiring into both, the allegations made in the Hindenburg report as well as the market activity immediately preceding and post the publication of the report, to identify violations of SEBI Regulations...short selling norms, if any.”

Claiming that the rout faced by Adani Group shares did not have “significant impact” on the market, SEBI said Indian markets have seen worse. "The Indian markets far higher turbulent times in the past, especially during the Covid pandemic period, where Nifty fell by around 26 per cent during the period of March 2, 2020, till March 19, 2020 (13 trading days). In view of the heightened market volatility, SEBI, on March 20, 2020, reviewed its existing market mechanisms and introduced a few changes," it said.

SEBI refrained from sharing the details about the proceedings over the allegations saying it may not be appropriate as the matter was in early stages of examination.

Short selling typically entails investors borrowing shares, selling them, and then returning them to the lenders with the expectation that they will later be purchased back at a lower price. This allows investors to profit from the difference between the initial, higher sale price and the subsequent, lower purchase price.

“Securities market regulators in most countries, and in particular, in all developed securities markets, recognise short selling as a legitimate investment activity. Such jurisdictions also have an active market for equity derivatives which includes stock futures.

"Thus, in all major jurisdictions, instead of prohibiting short sales per se the regulators have permitted it to take place within a regulated framework. The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has also reviewed short selling and securities lending practices across markets and has recommended transparency of short selling, rather than prohibiting it,” it said.

(With inputs from agencies)