Adani Promoters To Prepay $1.1 Billion Worth Loans To Release Pledged Shares

Amid the ongoing row over Hindenburg-Adani row, the promoters of the group companies said that they have repaid $1.114 billion before time to release some pledge shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.

"In light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares, we are pleased to inform that promoters have posted the amounts to prepay USD1,114 million of its maturity of Sep 2024," said the conglomerate's spokesperson in a statement.

With the repayment of such amount, the following shares shall be released:

- Adani Green Energy: 27.56 million shares, representing 3% of promoters' holding

- Adani Ports: 168.27 million shares, representing 12% of promoters' holding

- Adani Transmission: 11.77 million shares, representing 1.4% of promoters' holding

This is in continuation of promoters' assurance to prepay all share-backed financing, said the ports-to-power conglomerate.

After a US-based short seller, Hindenburg Research, alleged that Adani had engaged in the manipulation of stock and fraud schemes, the 10-listed companies have taken a major hit.

The Hindenburg report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".