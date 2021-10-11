New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's largest private multi-port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday announced that it will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan at all its terminals from November 15.

“Please be informed that with effect from November 15, 2021, APSEZ will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice,” stated the advisory signed by Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy.

This comes almost a month after nearly 3,000 kilograms of heroin was seized from two containers at Mundra port. In September, the heroin was found in two containers at the port that were declared to consist of “semi-processed talc stones”. The cargo had arrived from Afghanistan via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in the name of a Vijayawada-based trading company. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 6.

In late September, a special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in Gujarat asked the DRI to probe whether the “Mundra Adani port, its management and its authority has gained any benefits” from the import of 2,990 kgs of heroin seized.

Additional District Judge C M Pawar passed the order on September 26 after hearing the remand application of Rajkumar P, a Coimbatore resident and the key accused in the case. He had mediated the deal between the Iranian exporter and the Indian company through WhatsApp.

Following the incident, the Adani Group was targeted on social media in the wake of recovery of a huge quantity of drugs by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 16.

The company issued a statement on this saying “APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminal in Mundra or any of our ports.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha