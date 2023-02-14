Adani Group Hires Grant Thornton For Independent Audit Amid Hindenburg Row: Report

THE ADANI Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for an independent audit of some of its companies in a bid to come clean over the allegations made in a report released by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, accusing the Adani Enterprises' involvement in stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The report which was released on January 24, created huge controversy as Opposition parties came together to protest against the company while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

However, the group refuted all the allegations and called the Hindenburg the "Madoffs of Manhattan". "Balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very healthy," the group spokesperson, as quoted by PTI had said.

The audit will specifically look into if there was any misappropriation or repatriation of funds and if loans were used for any purpose other than the one they were intended for. The audit would go a long way towards demonstrating that the books are in order and that project executions are on track.

The company on Monday tried to soothe the market by stating that its growth plans are intact. The company also said the business plans are fully funded and it is confident in providing returns to stakeholders.

Since the January 24 report by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research claimed that Adani pulled off the greatest fraud in business history with stock manipulation, the market value of the group's seven listed firms has decreased by half.

Meanwhile, the Adani crisis has sparked concern about the ability to complete infrastructure projects and financial contagion in India, French oil major TotalEnergies last week said it would wait for the result of an independent audit before proceeding with investing in Adani Group's USD 50 billion plans to make green hydrogen, PTI reported.

Bernstein Research claims that Adani Green can pay off all of its debt of 22,000 crores that is due in the fiscal year ending in March 2025 if it sells some renewable energy assets, solicits additional equity funding from current investors, or postpones some planned projects and refrains from competing for new ones.

(With Agency Inputs)