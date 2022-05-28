Ahmedabad | Jagran Business Desk: In line with the government's aim to boost drone production to facilitate its usage in agriculture and farming, Gautam Adani-owned, Adani enterprises on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50 per cent stake in agricultural drone startup General Aeronautics Private Limited, which provides commercial drone-based solutions for crop protection, for an undisclosed amount.

"Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited", Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited shall leverage its military drone and AI/ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end-to-end solutions for the domestic agricultural sector", it said.

"The partnership between General Aeronautics and Adani Defence & Aerospace fuses our military and civilian objectives by integrating... Adani Group's military UAV capabilities with the capabilities of General Aeronautics thereby providing us with a platform with far reaching possibilities," Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said in a statement.

The drone and drone services market in India is expected to grow rapidly and can reach Rs 30,000 crore by 2026, driven by the evolving policy framework, PLI incentives and the recent ban on imports of drones.

"I am delighted that Adani Defence & Aerospace is partnering with us to lead us into the next era of growth in this rapidly evolving space. I look forward to our partnership unlocking substantial scale, leveraging their vision and commitment to the unmanned capabilities which will help facilitate India becoming the drone hub of the world," General Aeronautics CEO Abhishek Burman said.

General Aeronautics is an end-to-end Agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, India and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision- farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan