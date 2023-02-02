Adani Enterprises Calls Off Rs 20,000 Cr FPO; What Is An FPO And How It Is Different From IPO | Explained

INDIAN Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday called off the launch of the Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of his Adani Enterprises citing volatility in the stock market. Adani, whose wealth is witnessing a steep fall since last week, said that "the board of the company did not feel that going ahead with the FPO would be morally correct" at present.

In the past many days, stocks of the Adani group of companies have been in free fall. With the flagship Adani Enterprises Limited stock losing as much as 28.4 per cent overnight, the situation has become quite troublesome for the billionaire. The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.

"Today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Adani said in a video statement. In this backdrop, the interests of people have been drawn towards what exactly is an FPO and why companies do it. Let’s get into it then.

What is an FPO and how it works?

When expanded, FPO stands for Follow-on Public Offer. Companies have various avenues to raise money. FPO is one such avenue. When a company is big enough and decides to expand its operation or just raise money for any other purpose, it may choose to “go public”, meaning they ask the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to allow it “offer” its shares to the public which may buy them as an investment instrument.

This is known as the “Initial Public Offer”. Banks, Mutual Funds, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, and retail investors buy these offers to get a “share” in the profit of the company, known dividend.

Now, as the name suggests, an FPO is a public offer that companies make after they have gone through with their IPO. A company may choose to make the offer truly public, allowing everyone and anyone to invest, or may offer additional shares to its existing investors.

Only listed companies on financial exchanges (these are companies on which firms make their offers of shares and the public trades these shares - National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange) may go ahead for a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). Whereas any company may do an IPO, after having secured all the necessary approvals from the SEBI of course. Companies have to make a lot of declarations and disclosures before they may offer their shares on the exchanges.

(With agency inputs)