New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Cash withdrawal from automated teller machines (ATMs) is a simple process which is carried by nearly all the people across the country almost every day. However, we have a heard about a lot of incidents when cash transaction from ATMs fails but the amount gets debited from the accounts, causing panic among people.

For such a situation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its guidelines and have directed the banks to return the deducted amount of their customers if the cash transaction from the ATMs fails within seven days. The RBI has also directed its banks to provide compensation for delays only if a claim is lodged within 30 days of the date of the transaction. However, if the auto-credit does not happen, there a few things that a customer need to do:

Step 1) The customers also need to save bank mini statement.

Step 2) Visit the official website of your respective bank and go to its CMS portal.

Step 3) Enter the required details like customer type, account number, complainant name, branch code, mobile number, email ID, category of complaint, products and services and nature of the complaint.

Step 4) Enter the captcha code and then click on the submit button.

Step 5) After this you will receive a complaint number through which you can take a stock of the current situation. You will also get a complaint number through SMS and email.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, your bank would have to contact you in 24 hours and it would need to solve your query within seven working days.

What else can we do?

You can also contact your bank via customer care and share your problem. The executive will share a tracking number and the bank will refund your money within seven working days. You can also visit your bank’s branch and discuss your issue. The helpdesk at your bank will take cognizance of your complaint and take the necessary action.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma