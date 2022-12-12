Abu Dhabi Investment Authority May Invest In Lenskart: Media Reports

It is unclear who will divest their stake and by how much.

ADIA, or the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, according to various media reports.

The investment is speculated to be mostly through a secondary sale of shares with a small primary round consisting of growth equity, as per a report by the Economic Times.

ADIA is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is estimated that the authority manages $790 billion worth of the Emirate’s excess oil reserves.

Developed equities constitute the largest asset class of ADIA's investments, followed by emerging market equities. While most of its investments are located in North America, it does have 15–30 per cent in Asia and other emerging markets.

When contacted by Reuters, ADIA, which currently does not have a stake in Lenskart, declined to comment neither did Lenskart immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Started in 2010, Lenskart's investors include US private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N), Japan's SoftBank Group (9984.T) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Lenskart also operates in the United States, Singapore and the UAE. It has a manufacturing unit in the Indian state of Haryana and a yet-to-be-started fully-automated plant in the state of Rajasthan.

Earlier this year, Lenskart acquired a majority stake in Japanese eyewear brand Owndays, turning the Indian company into one of Asia's largest online retailers in the segment.

The details on the investors that would dilute their stake, and by how much, were yet to be decided, the ET report said, adding that an official announcement is expected in a couple of weeks.

Lenskart’s consolidated operating revenue grew 66% to Rs 1,502 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY22). Nevertheless, the company had still reported a loss of Rs 102 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)