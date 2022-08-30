Abhijit Sen No More: The Economist Who Was An Ex-Planning Commission Member

Economist and former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen died on Monday night at the age of 72.

His brother Dr Pronob Sen, while speaking to the news agency PTI told that the 72-year-old died of a heart attack. "He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," he mentioned.

Abhijit Sen is one of the country's foremost experts on the rural economy. In a career spanning more than four decades, Prof Abhijit Sen taught economics at Oxford, Cambridge, and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Let's Take A Look At His Life Journey:

1. Apart from being an economics Professor, Sen held many important government positions, including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

2. He was a member of the Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

3. In 2010, he was also awarded the Padma Bhusan for public service.

4. When the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014, Sen was appointed to head a high-level task force to frame a “long-term grain policy. He was a vocal advocate of a universal public distribution system for rice and wheat.

5. Sen had also been associated with several global research and multilateral organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the UN, International Fund for Agricultural Development, and OECD Development Centre.

Born on November 18, 1950, in Jamshedpur, Sen's father Samar Sen was a World Bank economist. Sen completed physics at New Delhi's St. Stephen's college before switching to pursue a doctoral degree in economics from Cambridge University. He had also been suffering from breathing-related ailments for the past years which got aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic, said his brother, Pronab.

Sen is survived by his wife, Jayati Ghosh who is also a well-known economist, and his daughter Jahnavi.

(With PTI Inputs)