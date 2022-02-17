Surat-based ABG Shipyard has allegedly cheated a consortium of 28 banks of over Rs 22,842 crore. (PTI picture used for representation)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: ABG Shipyard, a Surat-based shipbuilding company owned by Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, was once considered to be a powerhouse in the shipbuilding industry. However, the company is now in the news for all the wrong reasons after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked it for allegedly cheating a consortium of 28 banks of over Rs 22,842 crore.

The action comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a first information report (FIR) in the country's biggest alleged bank loan fraud case to date.

The CBI said ABC Shipyard's former chairman and managing director (MD) Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and other officials have been booked for allegedly duping a consortium of 28 banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, and others.

"There are 28 banks... different nature of bank loans including CC Loan, Term Loan, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee etc. that were given as advance by the banks. After analysis of basic facts of the case, scrutiny, discreet verification, and the issues mentioned in the complaint and verification of the addresses of the accused persons, an FIR was registered," the CBI statement read.

Here is everything you need to know about the ABG Shipyard scam:

About ABG Shipyard:

The company was incorporated on March 15, 1985, as Magdalla Shipyard Pvt Ltd, and has been engaged in the shipbuilding and ship repair business since then. It has its registered office in Ahmedabad while ship-yards are located in Surat and Dahej. The group's MD and chairman is Rishi Agarwal.

According to a report by India Today, ABG Shipyard has constructed more than 165 vessels in the last 16 years. The report claimed that the group has also constructed specialised vessels such as floating cranes, self-discharging and loading bulk cement carriers, interceptor boats, newsprint carriers, etc.

A change in fortune?

In 2007-08, the company suffered a financial crash. From 2012, it started suffering huge losses. By March 2016, ABG Shipyard's net loss had increased to Rs 3,704 crore while revenue had declined to Rs 37 crore.

This forced ABG Shipyard to take massive loans from several banks, including the SBI. However, the company - as per reports - transferred this money to offshore parties and overseas subsidiaries. This reportedly took place from 2012 to 2017.

CBI registers cases

The SBI had first registered a case against the ABG Shipyard on November 8, 2019, following which the CBI sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020. In August 2020, the SBI filed a fresh complaint. After nearly one-and-a-half years, the CBI filed an FIR after "scrutinising" the complaint.

As per the information available on the CBI website, ABG Shipyard allegedly cheated the 28 banks for Rs 22,842 crore. Out of this amount, the company owns ICICI Bank Rs 7,089 crore, SBI Rs 2,925 crore, IDBI Bank Rs 3,639 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs 1,614 crore, PNB Rs 1,244 crore, Exim Bank Rs 1,327, Indian Overseas Bank Rs 1,244 crore, and Bank of India Rs 719 crore.

In its statement, the CBI said funds (bank loans) were used by the company and its promoters for purposes other than for which they were released by banks. The loan account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in July 2016 and fraud in 2019.

"In between April 2019 to March 2020, various Banks of the consortium declared the account of M/s ABG Shipyard as fraud. The fraud is primarily on account of huge transfer by M/s ABG Shipyard Ltd to its related parties and subsequently making adjustment entries," it said.

"It is also alleged that huge investments were made in its overseas subsidiary by diverting the bank loans and funds to purchase huge assets in the name of its related parties. During the perusal of records and initial investigation, it is seen that the critical period was 2005-2012," it added.

What was the SBI complaint?

The SBI in its complaint said the ABG Shipyard is the flagship company of the ABG Group which engaged in the business of shipbuilding and ship repair. It said there was no demand for commercial vessels as the industry was going through a downturn even in 2015 which was further aggravated due to lack of defence orders, making it difficult for the company to maintain a re-payment schedule.

"Global crisis has impacted the shipping industry due to fall in commodity demand and prices and subsequent fall in cargo demand. The cancellation of contracts for few ships and vessels resulted in piling up of inventory. This has resulted in paucity of working capital and caused significant increase in the operating cycle, thereby aggravating the liquidity problem and financial problem," the SBI complaint read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma