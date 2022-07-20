Aadhar Card Update: How To Use UIDAI's Newly Launched FaceRD Authentication App

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched an application, Aadhaar FaceRD Auth App, which will enable the AUAs (Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies) to capture a person's face for the authentication purpose. Informing about the app, the UIADAI in a tweet said, "Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed in-house by UIDAI… Aadhaar FaceRD App captures a live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology."

Aadhaar card users, with the help of this recently launched app, can verify of their cards at any time from any place. This will also prevent the card holders from carrying physical identification. As per UIDAI, the biometric data of Aadhaar card holders will not go into private hands but will be stored in the Central Identify Data Repository. “Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed in-house by UIDAI," the government entity said.

Steps To Login To Aadhaar Face RD application:

1. Open the Google Play Store app on your mobile.

2. Search for Aadhaar FaceRD

3. Install and open the app.

4. After the face authentication guide flashes on the screen, click on 'Proceed'.

5. Face towards the light source and move closer to the camera. Make sure you move to a different or clear background and clean the camera lens before using it for successful face authentication.

"UIDAI notifies the authentication on the registered email of the resident. Every time UIDAI receives a biometric or One Time Password (OTP) based authentication request against an Aadhaar number, a notification is sent to the registered email address," reads the UIDAI website.

"UIDAI uses face authentication as a process by which an Aadhaar number holder's identity can be verified. A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated. A successful face authentication confirms that you are who you claim to be," it added.