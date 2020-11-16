Aadhaar PVC cards: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched an entirely new PVC Aadhaar card. Read on to know how to order.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released an entirely new Aadhaar card, printed on PVC cards, to ease the use of this identity card. The new Aadhaar PVC card is the same size as an ATM or debit card, so you can easily keep it in your purse. The old Aadhaar cards were slightly larger in size and it was inconvenient to keep them in the pocket. Now you can order a new PVC Aadhaar card to get rid of this problem.

Indian citizens can order for print Aadhaar card on PVC card with a payment of only Rs 50. Most importantly, the registered mobile number is not required to order a PVC Aadhaar card. You can order a new Aadhaar card for the whole family from a single mobile number. UIDAI has given this information via tweet.

UIDAI wrote in the tweet, "You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family. Follow the link https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint to order now."

How to order

Step 1. Firstly, users will have to go to the official website of UIDAI.

Step 2. Now click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' in the 'My Aadhaar Section'.

Step 3. Now you have to enter a 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16 digits virtual ID or 28 digit EID.

Step 4. Now the security code or captcha code is shown in the picture has to be entered.

Step 5. Now you have to click on Send OTP.

Step 6. Now you will get OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 7. Now enter the OTP and then submit it.

Step 8. For non registered mobile number, you have to go to the "My Mobile number is not registered" option. Now enter your non-registered or alternate mobile number. Then click on "Send OTP".

Step 9. After submission, you will get a preview copy of the PVC Card.

Step 10. Then click on the payment option. Here you have to pay rupees 50.

Step 11. With the payment, your Aadhaar PVC Card will be ordered.

Posted By: Srishti Goel