New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has mandated the linking of the Aadhaar Card with the Provident Fund (PF) account in order to avail of the benefits provided by the EPFO on retirement funds. The mandatory linking of the Aadhaar Card with the PF account has been started from June. According to the notification by the EPFO, the employees who fail to link their Aadhaar Card with PF UAN (universal account number) may not recieve the employer's contribution in your PF account from this month. The EPFO has amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020 to implement this new rule.

Informing about the new guideline the EPFO informed employers and said, “Dear Employer, with the coming into force of Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs, w.e.f 01.06.2021."

The EPFO went on to add, "Accordingly, please ensure the Aadhaar seeding in respect of all the contributory members to enable them to avail uninterrupted services of the EPFO and to avoid any inconvenience."

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your PF account:

1) Visit www.epfindia.gov.in

2) Click on For Employees’ Tab and select UAN Member e-Sewa link

3) Login with your UAN ID and password

4) Open ‘Manage Tab’ and select the KYC option

5) You will be directed to a page where you will find some tabs to upload a number of documents to link with your PF account

6) Select the Aadhaar card tab

7) Fill in the details and click on ‘Save’

8) Verify your Aadhaar number

9) Once the employer and UIDAI approve your details, your Aadhaar card will be linked to your PF account

EPFO has also updated Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) filing norms. The employer can only file ECR for those employees who have linked their Aadhaar to PF UAN, EPFO said. “Employer can file separate ECR for non-Aadhaar seeded UAN after completion of the Aadhaar seeding process," the regulatory body said.

