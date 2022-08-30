Aadhaar Card Update: What's The Amount Needed To Make Biographic, Demographic Changes? Check Here

Aadhaar Card is among one of the most important identity proofs issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India. Along with all the information of a citizen, it also contains a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number. An individual must enroll to get this number irrespective of age and gender.

In order to get Aadhaar Card, people need to give minimal demographic information like their name, date of birth, address etc., and their biometric information like their fingerprints, iris scans at the time of enrolment.

The process of Aadhaar Card enrolment is free of cost. Meanwhile, it is important to provide all the information carefully during the time of enrolment in order to avoid any future problems. But at times people change their address and so they need to update it in their Aadhaar Card too.

If you are one of those who need to update their Aadhaar demographic details, you can simply do it online by using the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

“You can easily Update Demographic Details (Name, DoB, Gender, Address) online, and authenticate via OTP received in SMS. You’ll be charged Rs 50 for mobile update, with or without other demographic data updates,” UIDAI said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Aadhaar Card Update: Fee Charged

1. You can do the Mandatory Biometric Update free of cost.

2. In case you need to do any Demographic Update you need to pay an amount of Rs 50 (including GST).

3. For any Biometric Update apart from the mandatory updates, you need to pay an amount of Rs 100 (inclusive of taxes).

4. In order to do both Biometric and Demographic Updates you need to pay an amount of Rs 100 (including taxes).

5. If you need to download the Aadhaar Card and take a clolour printout on A4 sheet, you need to pay a sum of Rs 30 - per Aadhaar (Inclusive of GST). (Source: UIDAI).

Aadhar Card Update: How To Update Your Mobile Number?

In case you have not added or updated your mobile number in your Aadhaar Card, you can go to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or Aadhaar Enrolment Update Centre, which can be located using the UIDAI’s official website – uidai.gov.in - or the mAadhaar app and update the changes. You can also call 1947 to locate the nearest Aadhaar Centre.

NOTE: You don't need any documents for mobile number update in Aadhaar except the Aadhaar holder needs to be present in order to do the biometric authentication.