New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is one of the most necessary documents for people living in India. The document holds special importance as the Aadhaar Card can be used in various places and works as an identification proof for people. Whether for opening a bank account or registering for a new job, an Aadhaar card is a must in every case.

However, if the details of your Aadhaar card are leaked then, it will become a huge problem for you as the other person can misuse those details and use the document against you. So, it is important to remain watchful all the time. If you want to check whether your Aadhaar card is being misused, then, here's how you can check it.

NOTE: The service is provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards to Indian citizens. Through the help of this service, you will be able to check that where your Aadhaar card is being misused.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will the option of service -- click on that

Step 3: Once you click on service, it will show you an option of Aadhaar Authentication History -- click on that

Step 4: Now, you will be asked to fill in your Aadhaar number and security code

Step 5: Now, choose Generate OTP from the drop-down menu

Step 6: You will now get the OTP on your registered mobile number -- fill that

Step 7: Now, you can easily see Aadhaar card authentication history

NOTE: It should be noted that you can use this method only if your number is linked to your Aadhaar card.

If you feel that your Aahdaar card is being misused then you can also lodge a complaint by dialing the UIDAI's emergency hotline number -- 1947. You can also contact the authority for help at help@uidai.gov.in.

