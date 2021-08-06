New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently made changes in the Aadhaar facility that will allow a user to update the address in the absence of any address proof. The process is seamless and not too difficult to follow. In this case, one requires an address verifier. The address verifier could be a family member, landlord, friend or a relative willing to let the Aadhaar cardholder to use their address as address proof.



However, whosoever is the address verifier -- family member, landlord, friend or a relative – must have his/her/their mobile registered or updated in Aadhaar Card. Both the parties, however, need to be in sync and in agreement while the Request for Address Validation Letter is still in process. In case the Address Verifier misses giving consent within the stipulated time, the request for the address change will be invalid and the user will have to initiate the process again.



These are the steps to follow for address change in Aadhaar without address proof:



1. Initiate request on Aadhaar portal

2. Logs in with your Aadhaar details

3. Enter verifier's Aadhaar details

4. Address Verifier needs to consent. Address Verifier receives Link for consent in his/her mobile.

5. Address Verifier clicks on link

6. Logs in with Aadhaar

7. Gives consent

8. Now you will have to Submit Request

9. You will receives confirmation of Verifier Consent on mobile

10. Now Log in with SRN

11. Previews Address

12. Edit Local Language (if required)

13. Submit Request

14. Use Secret Code to complete

15. You will receive the Letter and Secret Code via Post

16. Log into Online Address Update Portal

17. Update Address via Secret Code

18. Review new address and submit final request

19. URN received for checking status in future

Posted By: Mukul Sharma