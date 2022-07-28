Aadhaar Card Update: Know How To Change Your Photo On Aadhaar

Aadhaar Card Update: How To Change Photo In Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important government identity proofs as it contains both demographic and biometric data of a person. But there may be situations when a person needs to make some changes to his/her Aadhaar Card.

While demographic details like name, address, date of birth, age, gender, mobile number, and email address can be updated online, a person, to update the biometric information, needs to go to the Aadhaar Enrollment centre.

How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Photo?

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa from your location.

Step 2: Download the Aadhaar Card Enrolment/ Correction/ Update Form from the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) website.

Step 3: Fill out the form carefully.

Step 4: Submit your form to the executive and provide your biometric details.

Step 5: The executive will then take your live photograph.

Step 6: Provide your biometrics to approve your details.

Step 7: You will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 100 to get the details updated.

Step 8: You will then receive an acknowledgment slip with the Update Request Number (URN).

Step 9: You can use the URN to check the UIDAI Aadhaar update status

Once, your Aadhaar Card is updated, you can download it following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website page of Aadhar at https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the 'My Aadhar' section.

Step 3: Tap the 'Download Aadhaar' option or visit the website-- https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 4: You will land on the next page. Now enter your Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and tap ‘Send OTP’.

Step 6: You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and tick the check box if you want a Masked Aadhaar card.

Step 8: Finally, click on ‘Verify & Download’ to download a PDF of your e-Aadhaar card

NOTE: You also need to refresh your Aadhaar details in the mAadhaar app after the update and the same has to be updated in the DigiLocker app.

How To Update Demographic Details In Aadhaar Card?

You can visit the official UIDAI website--https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and can make the necessary details as per your requirement.