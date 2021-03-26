According to UIDAI, for children who are below 5 years of age, their UID is processed through the basis of demographic information. Want to know how you can apply for the Aadhaar Card of your child? Here's a step-wise guide.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card has become a crucial part of our life, and it works as proof of identity and address. Biometrics are required to apply for Aadhaar Card. However, for children below 5 years of age, there is no biometric process. Thus, in this article, we will tell you how you can apply for the Aadhaar Card of your child in simple steps.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), for children who are below 5 years of age, their UID is processed through the basis of demographic information, and their photograph gets linked with the UID of their parents. The biometric of these children takes place when they turn 5 and 15.

Step-wise guide on how to apply for an Aadhaar card for your child online:

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of UIDAI-- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Now, you will see the option of Aadhaar Card registration, click on that.

Step 3: Now, you need to fill in all the asked details like the child's name, parents name, parents' Aadhaar number, among others.

Step 4: Now, after this, you need to fill in the demographic details like residential address, locality, state, among others.

Step 5: Now, click on the fix appointment tab and schedule the date accordingly.

Step 6: Now, you can select the nearest enrollment centre to complete the further process.

*Once done with this process, when you visit the Aadhaar Centre, carry all the essential documents with you. After this, the parents need to fill in the enrollment form of their child.

*In the form, the Aadhaar number of either the mother or father needs to be filled in. After this, fill in the other asked information. The photocopy of the child's birth certificate also needs to be attached to it.

*Once you are done with this process, the photograph of your child will be taken and the executive at the Aadhaar Centre will provide you with an exit slip.

*With this enrollment slip, you can check the online status of your child's Aadhaar Card, and ta-dah! you are done.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma