New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If a member of your house works in CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) like BSNL (Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited), then we have good news for you. After increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of these employees by 10 per cent, the government has now announced an increase in HRA (House Rent Allowance) for CPSE employees. This increase will be applicable to the employees working in Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation.

Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation now comes under the Y category:

Mathura-Vrindavan was earlier in the Z category, which was later upgraded to the Y category in 2020. According to the government's order, the HRA of the employees has been increased on the basis of population figures in 2011. There has been an increase in the population due to the addition of Mathura Municipal Corporation and Vrindavan Municipal Corporation and also the formation of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation. Therefore, Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation has become eligible for classification as Y category city/town to give HRA to Central Government employees.

HRA increment for CPSE employees:

Now CPSE employees are also covered under the HRA hike and will avail benefits from it. This is because the Central government had upgraded the category of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation which covers employees who are getting salary based on Pay Revision of 2007.

Harishankar Tiwari, former president of AG Office Brotherhood, Allahabad, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that the HRA had changed after the 7th Pay Commission came. There were 3 categories – X, Y and Z. The category of Mathura-Vrindavan has been changed from Z to Y. This will give double benefit to the CPSEs employees.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen