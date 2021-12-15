New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian Government had announced a big increase in the Dearness Allowance, DA of the employees who works for Central Public Sector Enterprises by 12 percent and was implemented on July 1st in the year 2021 but after its increase, the DA was not released to the employees.

And, now Lakhs of employees are waiting for the same, and as per several reports, Centre is now planning to release the arrears of Dearness Allowance to the employees of the government. This act of government will provide much relief to all the employees and pensioners.

If reports are to be believed, the Government in the month of December itself will announce the release of the DA arrears. And for that, they will schedule a meeting around 24 December in the Cabinet which is most likely to be headed by PM Modi itself.

According to Secretary Samuel Haq, the employees in CPSEs received salaries under the 5th Pay Commission and this increase will help those who haven't got any benefit from the merger of 50 percent of DA with basic pay. Now, if the announcement is made then the rate of DA payment will get increased from 406 percent to 418 percent.

Who will benefit from the release of DA arrears?

According to the Pay Commission report, there are a total of 33 lakh central employees in the country who are eagerly waiting for an update from the Centre.

The Ministry of Finance had stopped the DA hike in May 2020 till 30 June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

How much amount will be credited by the Government?

As per Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.

Posted By: Ashita Singh