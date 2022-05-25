New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: A long wait of government employees will be over with this latest update on the 7th pay commission. As per reports, the Central government in an important meeting on Wednesday can decide on the long pressing demand of the central government employees' unions on hiking the fitment factor. Reportedly, the centre can decide on employees' demands and their misery after the cabinet meeting.

For the lesser-known, government employees for the past few months have been demanding the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If the government allows the hike in fitment factor then the minimum pay of employees that Rs 18,000 will increase to Rs 26, 000. Several media reports have said that the government might soon give its nod on raising the fitment factor.

According to media reports, if the government makes announcements regarding the hike in fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will consequently increase.

Reportedly, the employees who are currently working for the government are getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 per cent, which if increased to 3.68 per cent, there will be an increase of Rs 8,000 in the minimum salary of the employees. This means the minimum pay of the central government employees will be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

Here's how you can calculate the cumulative raise in salary after the fitment factor hike:

If the fitment factor is raised to 3.68, the basic salary of the employees will become Rs 26,000. Right now, if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will be getting Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) according to the 2.57 fitment factor. Going by the maths, if the fitment factor is 3.68, then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).

In 2017, the Union Cabinet has approved recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission with 34 modifications. In the meeting, the new scales of pay provided for entry-level basic pay were increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, went up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.

