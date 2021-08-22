Central government employees will receive an increased salary from September itself. They will also see an increase in the House Rent Allowance (HRA) in the coming month.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as good news for the Central government employees, the revised rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) is going to show an increase in their salary very soon. Central government employees will receive an increased salary from September itself. They will also see an increase in the House Rent Allowance (HRA) in the coming month. This means that the salary of Central government employees is going to come with a double bonanza (DA and HRA) from September.

This comes after the hike in Dearness Allowance earlier last month. As per the Centre's rule when the DA increases to 25 per cent, the HRA also increases. The Department of Expenditure had issued an order on 7 July 2017 in which it said that when the Dearness Allowance will exceed 25 per cent, the HRA will be revised automatically. That is why the HRA has been increased to 27 per cent by the Centre.

Earlier, the Centre had said that the HRA will be granted to Central government employees according to the categories of the cities such as X, Y and Z. The HRA for X category cities will be 27 per cent of basic pay, HRA for Y category cities will be 18 per cent of basic pay and HRA for Z category cities will be 9 per cent of basic pay. If the population of a city crosses 5 lakh then it gets upgraded from Z category to Y category. In such a scenario, instead of 9 per cent HRA, 18 per cent HRA will be granted to employees living there.

Further, the minimum House Rent Allowance for all the three categories will be Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800, respectively. The minimum basic salary of Central government employees is Rs 18,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission Matrix. The Central government employees were getting DA of Rs 3060 till June 2021 at the rate of 17 per cent.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha