New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Employees of various states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand will get increased salaries from October this year as the Dearness Allowance (DS) hike is being implemented by the Central government. Along with the DA, the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Traveling Allowance (TA) of these employees have also been increased significantly.

According to Harishankar Tiwari, former president of AG Office Brotherhood, Prayagraj, as quoted by Dainik Jagran the rate of HRA has increased after crossing the 25 per cent mark of DA. Now the Central government employee will get 9, 18 and 27 per cent HRA instead of 8, 16 and 24 per cent.

A committee formed for the 7th Pay Commission had fixed the slab of HRA along with the implementation of the new pay scale. It had fixed the slab at a minimum of Rs 5400 per month.

Here's how much your salary will increase

Dearness Allowance which people were getting earlier was 17 per cent which means they were getting Rs 4114 per month.

The increase in DA was 11 per cent which means Rs 2662 per month.

The total DA became 28 per cent which increased the monthly allowance to Rs 6776.

Plus the Transport Allowance (TA) for Metro workers amounted to Rs 4608 per month.

This makes a total salary of Rs 35,584 per month (Excluding HRA & other Perks).

Transport Allowance (Category wise)

According to Harishankar Tiwari, the employees of Level – 1 to 2 will get TA from Rs 1152 to Rs 4608.

Employees from Level 3 to Level 8 will get traveling allowance from Rs 2304 to Rs 4608 per month.

Level 9 and above employees will get allowance ranging from Rs 4608 to Rs 9216.

Traveling allowance is calculated on the basis of the Dearness Allowance. Transport allowance also increases as Dearness Allowance increases.

