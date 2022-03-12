New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Central Government has announced an increase in the Risk Allowance of Defense Civilian employees. The allowance varies from post to post, and the revision ranges from Rs 90 to Rs 675 per month. On an annual basis, the Risk Allowance has been increased from about Rs 1000 to Rs 8000.

For the unacquainted, Risk Allowance is presently given to employees engaged in hazardous duties or whose work will have a deleterious effect on health over a period of time. In the case of Defense Civilian employees, they are categorized as unskilled workers, semi-skilled workers, skilled workers, non-gazetted officers engaged in Nitro Glycerine preparation, and gazetted officers engaged in Nitro Glycerine preparation. It is also paid to sweepers and sanitation workers engaged in cleaning of underground drains, sewer lines as well as to the employees working in trenching grounds and infectious diseases hospitals.

According to Vimala Vikram, Under Secretary in the Government of India, the Risk Allowance of civilian employees of the Defense Department has been increased based on their category. Now, unskilled personnel will be given a risk allowance of Rs 90 per month. Whereas semi-cushion personnel will get Rs 135, skilled personnel will get Rs 180, a non-gazetted officer will get Rs 408, and a gazetted officer will get Rs 675 per month.

Furthermore, it is to be noted that this allowance will be eligible for only those civilian employees who are entitled to it. This increase is being implemented from 3 November 2020.

Meanwhile, H.S. Tiwari, General Secretary of All India Accounts Committee, said that the government gives Risk Allowance to some civil employees of the Defense Department. It varies according to the post. Since it has been implemented from 2020, the employees will also get good arrears. According to Tiwari, the risk allowance was also fixed at the time of implementation of the 7th pay scale and has been increased from time to time.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha