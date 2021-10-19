New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as unhappy news for the postal employees of the Central Government, this time they will get half day bonus on Diwali. The Finance Ministry has refused to give them 120 days bonus. The Ministry has said that this time only 60 days bonus will be given to the eligible employees of the Department of Posts.

Why half bonus?

According to Ashok Kumar, Under-Secretary in the Government of India, the Department of Post had sent a proposal that 120 days of Productivity Linked Bonus should be given to non-gazetted employees. However, the ministry has refused to accept that proposal. That is why, this time instead of 120 days, 60 days Productivity Linked Bonus will be given to postal employees on Diwali.

How much bonus will they get?

The Department of Posts has informed all its regional offices that Gramin Dak Sevak, Casual Laborers, Non-Gazetted Officers of Group B, MTS, and Group C will get Rs 7000 as bonus this year. Above this, no amount will be given as a bonus to these employees.

How to calculate the bonus?

The method to calculate the Productivity Linked Bonus is quite simple. HS Tiwari, General Secretary, All India Accounts and Audit Committee, told Jagran.com that the method to calculate the Productivity Linked Bonus includes adding Basic Pay, SB Allowance, Deputation (Duty) Allowance, Dearness Allowance, and Training Allowance. After this, the bonus amount comes out on an annual basis.

Earlier the Central Government had announced a bonus for Indian Railways. JCM, Staff Side Officer Shiv Gopal Mishra, however, expressed disappointment over the bonus amount. According to him, the number of employees in the railways has reduced. This has increased the workload. The employees have worked more, so the bonus amount should also be more, he said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha