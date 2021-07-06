7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Railways has said that the employees who have been promoted before June 30, 2021, will start receiving the annual increment from January 1, 2022, onward.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian Railways is set to promote its employees whose promotion was pending amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Ministry of Railways has asked related departments to promote those employees immediately whose promotion was pending. The ministry has directed to forward the selected names so that their increment and related upgrades accompanying the promotion may follow. The Railways has said that the employees who have been promoted before June 30, 2021, will start receiving the annual increment from January 1, 2022, onward.

Dearness Allowance cleared for Railway, Central employees

Before that, in a major relief to Railway employees, like all Central government employees, the government had agreed to release the stoppage that was put on the increase of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). With this railway employees and all other Central government employees will receive salaries with increased Dearness Allowance (DA) from September 2021 onwards. A letter has been released in this regard by the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff side).

DA Discussion took place on 28 talking points

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), a total of 28 talking points were discussed in the meeting with Cabinet Secretary. A range of decisions regarding the Central Government employees was taken including releasing the freeze on increasing the Dearness Allowance of employees who were kept on freeze for one and a half years in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The three instalments of Dearness Allowance for the central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners – due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021 — were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees, however, would not get any arrears on non-revision of Dearness allowance for the previous period. The increase will be effective from September itself.

