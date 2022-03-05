New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Employees of the central government could receive a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) by the end of March, leading to a significant increase in their salary. The Center may transfer the money of the increased DA hike and arrears of the last two months along with the March salary.

As per reports, the government can increase the DA by up to 3 percent. At present, the DA is 31 percent, which will now be increased to 34 percent. Going by this, the employees will get benefits ranging from Rs 73,440 to Rs 2,32,152.

What is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance or DA is paid by the government to its employees as well as a pensioner to offset the impact of inflation. The effective salary of government employees requires constant enhancement to help them cope with the increasing prices. As the impact of inflation varies according to the location of the employee, DA is calculated accordingly. Thus, it varies from employee to employee based on their presence in the urban, semi-urban, or rural sector.

What's the current DA paid to central government employees?

As of now, central government employees are paid a DA of 31 percent. Last hikes were given in July and October 2021. The Union Cabinet in October had hiked DA and dearness relief by 3 percent to 31 percent to benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

How much hike is expected?

The central government could increase the DA by 3 percent, which could lead to an increase in salaries of government employees by Rs 20,000. The announcement of the hike in DA can be done by the end of March.

DA calculation on the lowest basic salary

Basic Salary-18,000

Earlier DA – Rs 5,580 per month at 31 percent

Now DA – 34% at Rs 6,120 per month

Monthly increase – 6,120 – 5,580 = 540

Salary increase in a year – 540×12 = Rs 6,480

Total DA for one year – Rs 73,440

DA calculation on highest basic salary

Basic Salary – 56,900

Earlier DA – 31 percent at Rs 17,639 per month

Now DA – 34% at Rs 19,346 per month

Monthly increase -19346-17639 = Rs.1707 per month

Salary increasing in a year – 1707 x 12 = Rs 20,484 per month

Total DA for one year – 19346 X 12 = Rs 2,32,152

