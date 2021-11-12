New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian Government has announced to pay 31 percent Dearness Allowance to 2.5 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) working in the post office. Now the employees will get increased DA in their salary every month.

Earlier, Central Government had increased the DA of employees working for the Centre by 14 percent but they increased it even further. Central Govt has ordered to implement the increased DA immediately.

According to ADG Tarun Mittal, Department of Posts, Gramin Dak Sewak was getting the benefit of a 14 percent increase in DA from July 1, 2021 but now the DA has increased by 17 percent and got up to 31 percent. Let us tell you that the salary of GDS starts from 10 thousand rupees to 14500 rupees per month and it is based on the working hours of the employees.

As per HS Tiwari, Former President of AG Office Brotherhood said that GDS is the position of demand in the Postal Services. In the post offices, they are appointed on the post of Postman. At present, there are 1.71 lakh employees in the Department of Posts, while the number of GDS is close to 2.5 lakh.

He further added that " the Dearness Allowance of GDS was not increased during the COVID-19 Pandemic but now this decision has provided relief to many employees."

Just because the central government has increased the DA of all Central employees, the increase has been implemented in the post office also. Earlier, the DA of post office employees was created from 17 percent to 28 percent and now an increase of 3 percent has been received.

Based on the working hours GDS receives their salaries, such as "when any GDS works for 4 hours, then he gets 10 thousand rupees in the beginning. If 5 hours work then this amount becomes a minimum of Rs 12000. After that, there is an increment with experience in the salary," mentioned Tiwari.

