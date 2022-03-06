New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a big relief for its employees. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that his government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees to 31 per cent. He said this will come in effect from next month i.e April.

Along with this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the state government will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students on taking admission to colleges under the Ladli Laxmi scheme.

“We’ve decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31 %, whose payment will start from the month of April. We will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college,” CM Chouhan said.

This comes as the Madhya Pradesh government was not able to give full DA to the government employees, due to the Coronavirus situation spread in the state and across the country. However, now that the situation has improved and is slowly returning to normal, the MP government has decided to increase the DA to 31 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to reports, employees of the central government could also receive a hike in Dearness Allowance by the end of March, leading to a significant increase in their salary. The DA may increase up to 3 per cent increasing the total DA to 34 per cent. This means the Central government employees could get benefits ranging from Rs 73,440 to Rs 2,32,152 per annum as DA. The hike is expected as it is believed that the Center may transfer the money of the increased DA hike and arrears of the last two months along with the March salary. To know how to calculate your total salary after DA hike, click here.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha