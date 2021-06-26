7th Pay Commission News: Earlier, the Centre had said that it will clear the 18-month arrears of the central government employees and pensioners soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry of Finance on Saturday evening dismissed reports which claimed that the Centre has decided to restore the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to central government employees and pensioners from the month of July this year.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This Office Memorandum (OM) is fake. No such OM has been issued by the Government of India," the Finance Ministry stated.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈. pic.twitter.com/HMcQVj81Sf — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 26, 2021

Central government employees and pensioners have not received the three instalments of their DA and DR from January last in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Centre had said that it will clear the 18-month arrears of the central government employees and pensioners soon.

Congress demands restoration of DA

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday slammed the Centre over the delay in restoration of DA to 115 lakh central government employees and demanded its immediate release. In a statement, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and said that it is a crime to "loot" Rs 37,500 crore from soldiers, government employees and pensioners.

"Even in the Covid epidemic, instead of increasing the morale of 113 lakh employees engaged in the service of the country, the central government is trying to snatch their hard-earned money," the former Congress chief said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also questioned the Centre and said that it is "insensitive" towards the central government employees at a time when the inflation is rising in the country.

"This frequent shadow boxing by the central government, in respect of dearness allowance can only highlight and underline the mischievous, the malevolent and the Machiavellian approach of the government towards lakhs and crores of central government employees and lakhs of Army-related employees and pensioners within that category," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

