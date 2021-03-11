7th Pay Commission Latest Update: This decision of the central government will benefit more than one crore central government employees and pensioners, who were getting dearness allowance at the old rate.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a piece of good news for over 1 crore Central government employees and pensioners, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday during the Budget session of the Parliament, said that the central government will get full benefits of Dearness Allowance (DA) from July 1, 2021. He also said that all three pending instalments of the Dearness Relief for the pensioners will be restored from July 1.

He said that the Central Government employees' Dearness Allowance (DA) and three instalments of DR of pensioners were stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. These three installations were due on 1 January 2020, 1 July 2020 and 1 January 2021. This decision of the central government will benefit more than one crore central government employees and pensioners, who were getting dearness allowance at the old rate.

The reason for this is that the government postponed the implementation at a new rate due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Generally, DA is amended twice every year (in January and July). The minister said that with the restoration of DA and DR from July 2021, about 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners will receive the benefit.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Thakur said, "By suspending the revision in dearness allowance for one and a half years, the government saved Rs 37,530.08 crore and it mobilized the necessary resources to deal with the economic impact of the Covid-19 epidemic." got help.''

At present, central government employees get DA at the rate of 17 per cent. This rate of dearness allowance is effective from July 2019. The next revision in DA rate was to take effect from January 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the revisions in July 2020 and January 2021 were suspended. After the hike, the central government employees will get their DA at 21 per cent.

Last year, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners by four per cent to a total of 21 per cent. It was to take effect from January 1, 2020, but the decision to pay dearness allowance and DR at an increased rate was deferred due to the pandemic. Now after this decision, central government employees and pensioners are expecting a sharp increase in dearness allowance from July 1.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan