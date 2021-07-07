The Railway Board has ordered the Central Pension Department of the Bank of Baroda to take a fresh Letter of Undertaking (LOU) from ex-railway employees in order to start their pension.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: According to a letter released by the Ministry of Railways, the first pension of many retired employees hasn't been credited to their accounts yet. The employees in question here have their accounts in the Bank of Baroda. The reason behind their first salary not being credited is being attributed to incomplete and wrong information. However, you don't need to worry. Here's how you can get your pension.

Railway Board's action

The Railway Board has ordered the Central Pension Department of the Bank of Baroda to take a fresh Letter of Undertaking (LOU) from such ex-railway employees in order to start their pension.

The new procedure

As per Ajay Bartwal, Joint Director Finance - Railway Board, the bank had received incomplete LOUs with PPOs. In addition, the prescribed format given by the board does not match with it. Due to this, the pension process is now being simplified. Contrary to before, it will now be filled only by the retiring employee.

What steps are being taken?

The pension issuing department of Bank of Baroda will again take LOU from the pensioners, in which all the information will be recorded. The pensions will be released after that. The Railway Board has assured all their ex-employee that such problems would not arise in the future. Moreover, all officers will be paying attention to this and taking appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will be promoting its employees whose promotion has been pending amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways, departments have to promote those employees immediately whose promotion was pending. In addition, it has also directed to forward the names of the employees in order to clear the increments and upgrades that come along with the promotion. The employees who have been promoted before June 30, 2021, will start receiving the annual increment from January 1, 2022, onwards.

