New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Yogi Adityanath's government has announced a major monetary relief for 28 lakh government staff which includes 16 lakh state government employees and 12 lakh pensioners in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister has directed the finance department to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). The decision was taken by the central government earlier this month.

The orders are expected to be issued in a day or two. A total of 16 lakh state employees and will get the benefit of increased DA and 12 lakh pensioners will get the benefit of increased DR.

According to a senior government official, as quoted by The Times of India, "The Centre announced the revision of DA from 17 per cent to 29 per cent of the basic salary on July 14. The state will follow suit and the CM has asked the finance department to immediately draw up a proposal on this so that the change can be implemented at the earliest."

Usually, the increase in DA takes place twice a year that is 1st January and 1st July. However, the change in the decision will provide government employees with three hikes.

"The decision was taken as there had been a fall in the state's revenue due to Covid-19. The government needed funds for Covid-19 prevention, management, treatment, and relief work. UP would have increased DA by 4 per cent from January 1, 2020, as decided by the centre, but had to put the decision on hold due to the pandemic," as quoted by TOI the official said.

The official further added: "We cannot say if and by how much the DA would have been revised in July 2020 and January 2021. Presuming that it would have been revised by 4 per cent on both occasions, it is being estimated that the state government would have saved around Rs, 7,000 Crore in a year."

