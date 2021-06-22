7th Pay Commission Latest News: The agenda of the meeting is likely to include the issue of the ‘freezing of Dearness Allowance’ (DA) among the 29 issues listed for the meeting.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The concerns of Central government employees related to the Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR) and all the pending dues might come to a conclusion this June. The representatives of the Department of Personnel and Training will meet with the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NCJCM) on June 26.

The agenda of the meeting is likely to include the issue of the ‘freezing of Dearness Allowance’ (DA) among the 29 issues listed for the meeting. Depending on the results of the meeting, the employees may expect the fulfilment of a host of pending demands from their end.

The most prominent agenda of the meeting remains the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) which remains stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that the Central government employees may receive three instalments of their Dearness Allowance (DA) at once, if the meeting remains successful. Following this, a significant increase in the salary of Central government employees may get reflected.

Who all will be there at the meeting?

According to NC-JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, the meeting will be presided over by an officer of the secretary level in the Union Government. The meeting will address the issues related to the 7th pay commission-recommended Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). The Employees Unions are demanding the removal of the Dearness Allowance freeze by releasing the arrears of the previous year and a half.

Agendas of the meeting:

1. The medical advance released for Central government employees.

2. The reimbursement rule when admitted in hospitals.

3. The reimbursement of the costs of indoor treatment for the pensioners, in the cities where Central government health services are not available.

4. Hospital Patient care allowance for the Central Government employees working in government hospitals.

5. General Provident Fund facility for the employees inducted on or after 1 January 2004.

6. Removal of the freeze in-place for the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

7. Revision of General Insurance scheme.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan